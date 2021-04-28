Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.44% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Artificial Intelligence Market report is replete with detailed analysis from a thorough research, especially on questions that border on market size, development environment, futuristic developments, operation situation, pathways and trend of Artificial Intelligence . All these are offshoots of understanding the current situation that the industry is in, especially in 2020. The will chart the course for a more comprehensive organization and discernment of the competition situation in the Artificial Intelligence market. As this will help manufacturers and investors alike, to have a better understanding of the direction in which the Artificial Intelligence Market is headed.

Competitive Landscape

Artificial intelligence market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence market.

Artificial Intelligence Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Aicure, LLC, Arm, Ltd., Atomwise, Inc., AYASDI AI LLC, Baidu Inc., ClariFI, Inc., Cyrcadia Health, Enlitic, Inc., H2O.ai, Google LLC, Hyperverge, Inc., IBM, Intel Corporation, IRIS AI AS, Lifegraph Ltd., Microsoft, Nividia Corporation, Sensley Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc. among other

Impact of Covid-19 in Artificial Intelligence Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial Intelligence market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, technology and end-user industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on type, artificial intelligence market is segmented into narrow / weak AI and general / strong AI.

Based on technology, artificial intelligence market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, computer vision.

Based on end-user industry, artificial intelligence market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, retail, security, human resources, marketing, law, fintech, construction, defense, aerospace, supply chain, building automation, consumer, food and beverage, gaming, media and entertainment, telecommunication and oil and gas.

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Artificial Intelligence industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Artificial Intelligence Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Artificial Intelligence Market most. The data analysis present in the Artificial Intelligence report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Artificial Intelligence business.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Type (Narrow / Weak AI and General / Strong AI), End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Security, Human Resources, Marketing, Law, Fintech, Construction, Defense, Aerospace, Supply Chain, Building Automation, Consumer, Food and Beverage, Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and Oil and Gas), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Table of Content: Artificial Intelligence Market Report

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Market Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

Artificial Intelligence Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

How Does this Artificial Intelligence Market Insights Help?

Artificial Intelligence Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Artificial Intelligence Market” and its commercial landscape

