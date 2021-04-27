Whenever we talk about death, most of us feel our hearts leap in chronicle

Mummy,

Last week I wrote about how intimidating it can be to talk to our kids about sex, but it really isn’t the most agonizing conversation we can have with them. At least for me there is another one that makes me breathless and that requires all of my self-control to react with the slightest naturalness: death.

The second thought is not exclusive to our children because when we talk about death most of us feel our hearts jump. But mom, we really need to talk more about it. And we can use the naturalness, the purity with which our children talk about death to help each other to be more at peace with what we take for granted in this life!

I often hear sad people because they didn’t know exactly what their parents or husbands / wives wanted when they died. Or regrets that they do not have the courage to talk to their families about death from prolonged illnesses and that they do not give the patient space to let go of their fears and talk about their wishes.

But there is another obstacle … that of superstition. There is something within us that refuses to speak or write about the death of someone we love (or ours). Have you tried to write on paper: “Ana is going to die”? Try it … you won’t like it. But we have to let go of the fear of words and thoughts. Because through them and the freedom to use them, we can learn to live with this fear that, in disguise, can block so much that we don’t want to lose: life!

So we start with a simple thing, with the required disclaimer (airline type): in the very unlikely event that the mother dies, should I go to your funeral in black?

ANA,

Okay let’s talk about death because honestly it doesn’t cost me much, probably because, unlike you, I feel like the more I talk and play with it, the more unreal it becomes. Or because Irvin D. Yalom is right, and when we live long and fulfilling lives with little regret, it’s much easier to face the idea that one day it will end. It’s the old concept of the good death that everyone went for.

I left you at home, his last book, A Question of Death and Life, a diary of the last months of a woman’s life – more than 70 years ago – a genre of our tantrums in which everyone writes a chapter. And that, he continues, already a widower. The courage and openness with which he speaks of what he feels, of the contradiction of the feelings that go through his head and heart, is sometimes a blow to the stomach. He left me with the certainty that: 1. only those who pass them know; and 2. Good psychotherapy or some other form of self-awareness is real life insurance because it allows us to better understand and verbalize what is going on inside us during difficult times like these.

Author: Irvin D. Yalom and Marilyn Yalom

Publisher: Little, Brown Book Group

English version

purchase

That said, let’s go to the practical questions: if you want to know, I would prefer the funeral service was still in life to be able to enjoy it.

I would like to hear you sing, and I would very much like to hear the eulogies, and just in time to remove the authors of those who disappoint me from my will. But if you can’t hear us here, I’ll hear you wherever you are, even if it’s just in your heart.

I want a stone tombstone with names and dates because after years of following these traces left by the protagonists of my books, I feel obliged to act accordingly.

I want you to go in black for me and for you, of course, because experience shows me that in these moments we really don’t feel like wearing bright colors. The “Shrouds of Compassion,” as they have been called, as well as any other ritual that has been cleverly refined over time, have a powerful effect on alleviating suffering. At least that’s what I hope.

Most of all, I want you to celebrate my life in the gestures you make every day in your life. Having grandchildren, as I always say, is the best therapy for the fear of death.

However, it is clear that I did not write the sentence you sent me because the deaths of those I love are obviously unbearable.

