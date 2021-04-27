 Video Analytics System Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast till 2027

Video Analytics System offers deep expertise in market definition, classification, programs, commitments, and market features, as well as showing the CAGR figures for the forecast years 2018-2025. Video Analytics System Market Report also provides the latest developments and contracts awarded in the Video Analytics System industry across various regions. Where major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are addressed in this market report on the Video Analytics System market, the market share of key competitors worldwide is studied. The report also shares data type including capacity, output, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, rate of growth, consumption, import, export, etc. This report also analyzes the chain of industry, the process of production, the cost structure, the marketing channel. Global Video Analytics System Market forecasts the comprehensive report of the global Video Analytics System industry. Market drivers and constraints are discovered using the SWOT analysis. Video Analytics System Market Report focuses on market share dominated by the major players, types and applications of Video Analytics System Industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to a surging need for intelligent security surveillance systems, which is used by end users to derive the patterns and estimated various key trends.

Competition Analysis:

Global video analytics system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global video analytics system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qognify Inc., BriefCam, Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. , KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc.,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Video Analytics System market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Video Analytics System market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Global Video Analytics System Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market

The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market

Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market

The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market

The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market

The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market

The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market

The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

Video Analytics System market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

