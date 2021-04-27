The river connections between the south bank and Lisbon were cut on Wednesday morning and afternoon transport

Connections between the south bank and Lisbon, between the Transtejo and Soflusa River, will be cut early in the morning and late Wednesday due to plenary meetings of workers, with the company not offering alternative means of transport.

Transtejo / Soflusa warns on its website against the holding of workers’ plenary meetings, which are convened by trade union organizations and which provide for the interruption of regular service in the morning and at the end of the day.

Transtejo / Soflusa, who was contacted by Lusa, said it was unable to provide alternative transportation to passengers on river traffic.

In this way, the Barreiro river link provided by Soflusa between Barreiro – Terreiro do Paço will be interrupted from 7:00 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. In the direction of Terreiro do Paço – Barreiro, the service will be interrupted between 7:35 am and 10:55 am and from 4:25 pm to 7:40 pm.

The river connections provided by Transtejo from Cacilhas, Montijo, Seixal and Trafaria will be interrupted between 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The regular service between Cacilhas – Cais do Sodré will be interrupted from 4 p.m. to 7.45 p.m., Cais do Sodré – Cacilhas from 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., between Montijo – Cais do Sodré from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and between Cais do Sodré – Montijo from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. .

The connections between Seixal and Cais do Sodré will also be interrupted from 4.20 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and from Cais do Sodré – Seixal from 3.55 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. Trafaria – Porto Brandão – Belém will be interrupted from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Porto Brandão – Belém from 4:10 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. and Belém – Porto Brandão – Trafaria from 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to the notice, terminals and stations are closed for safety reasons for the specified periods in the event of an interruption to the regular service.

According to Lusa Paulo Lopes, union leader at FECTRANS – Federation of Transport and Communication Unions, the plenary sessions scheduled for Wednesday are due to “employee dissatisfaction and the company’s attitude”.

“The company had a zero negotiating stance from the start and continues to confirm that it was not authorized to negotiate by the government. No progress has been made since the first meeting, ”he said.

According to the union leader, the gains over the past year have been “very small, around 0.3%, which in many cases was worth a euro,” remembering that workers “had to hold out”.

“This year they are no longer available to maintain the same situation,” he added, as the company had a “wrong attitude” and “had a hard time for workers” because of the Covid-19 pandemic that Giving recognition The work was “a vacation day” while in other places there was financial compensation.

“In some careers there is a convergence towards the national minimum wage,” he denounced.