The production company Yellow Star Company is leaving the Teatro Armando Cortez until July | theatre

Producer Yellow Star Company has until July to leave the Armando Cortez Theater in Lisbon and is looking for a new cultural space to program in, producer Paulo Sousa Costa told Lusa. The producer has directed and produced theater shows in this cultural space of the Casa do Artista for over five years and shared the program with TIL – Teatro Infantil de Lisboa.

The departure of the Yellow Star Company was announced this Monday by the Correio da Manhã as a decision of the new direction of Apoiarte – Casa do Artista, which took office in March last year. The management of Casa do Artista, contacted by the Lusa agency, later sent clarifications on the matter. The producer Paulo Sousa Costa explained to Lusa that the producer had received a registered letter with the non-renewal of the contract and that he had to leave this showroom by July, in which he currently had the tracks “Monologues of Vagina” and “Monologues of Vagina”. A Ratoeira ”.

“The decision is legal. It was a big surprise because it was a direction we supported and hoped they would come now to make a difference. We never thought that the first decision for theater would be to put us in the eye of the street, which is even worse in times of pandemic, ”lamented Paulo Sousa Costa.

With a decade of existence and a permanent team of around 20 employees, the Yellow Star Company has programmed 74 productions in the Teatro Armando Cortez, with a total of around 132,500 spectators. With a program planned to run until early 2022, Paulo Sousa Costa is looking for a new home for the producer, having already requested meetings with local authorities in the Lisbon metropolitan area.

“Lisbon is a big case in terms of theater. There is no availability. If there were a lot of theaters this wouldn’t happen to us and it wouldn’t be a problem, we would plan another one from Lisbon. If we realize that Lisbon is the city where projects of our size can be monetized, we have a problem here, ”he said.

While at the Teatro Armando Cortez, the Yellow Star Company competed for second place in the competition for the concession of the Teatro Maria Matos in Lisbon in 2018. The trial ended in court because the Yellow Star Company disputed the results of which the Producer Força de Produção had been recognized by the jury as the company that won the public consultation.

The Teatro Armando Cortez is located in the rooms of the Casa do Artista, an institution that supports artists. With a capacity for 342 people, the cultural space is equipped for theater, dance and music as well as for seminars, congresses “or even honor ceremonies”, which can be read on the official website. Currently, in addition to the pieces “Monologues of the Vagina” and “The Mousetrap”, the show for the youngest Heidi – The Musical by TIL is on stage.

The company TIL, founded in 1976 and led by Kim Cachopo and Maria João Vieira, told the Lusa agency that after a decision already made with the new management of Casa do Artista, it will continue to ensure the daytime programming for children and young people . TIL has been programming at the Teatro Armando Cortez since 2004.