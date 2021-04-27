The President of the CCDRN wants to divert research and development from the Porto-Guimarães-Braga axis

He was the first president to be elected to the Northern Regional Coordination and Development Commission (CCDRN) and accepted the office because he believed it was the first step in a process towards greater decentralization. The North Region was responsible for managing 41% of PT2020 and aims to achieve 50% in PT2030. In an interview with PÚBLICO, António Cunha says that the next community cycle, including the recovery and resilience plan (PRR), must bring about profound changes in decision-making models and more autonomy. So that the “absurd and ridiculous” situations and the “serious and wasteful” situations that you have already seen as President of the CCDRN are not repeated.