The Portuguese space agency wants a European shuttle in Santa Maria | implement Azores

The Portuguese space agency wants to bring the Space Rider to Santa Maria Island, a European shuttle that experiments with microgravity and uses the island’s airport.

“Space Rider is a zero gravity laboratory,” which enables the “development of new products and systems,” the Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education told Lusa on Monday.

Manuel Heitor visited the island of Santa Maria in the company of the President of the Regional Government of the Azores and a delegation from the European Space Agency.

The experience with this shuttle will, for example, “completely change the pharmaceutical industry” as it enables “new products to be manufactured more quickly,” said the minister.

“This requires that there must be pharmaceutical company laboratories where the Space Rider lands,” added the guardian.

Manuel Heitor is therefore of the opinion that “Bringing the Space Rider not only takes advantage of a great airport and a great location, but also brings new people and creates jobs here in Santa Maria”.

Portugal Space’s online site makes it clear that it is a vehicle that “enables the access and return of payloads to and from space and enables the research and development of new products in a weightless environment”. This is therefore a project that “depends to a large extent on the ability to link the space and non-space sectors together”.

Santa Maria appears as the landing site for this system of the European Space Agency, “which enables Europe to carry out viable transport for space operations to and from space and guarantees European industry the opportunity to open up new markets,” says the website of the Portuguese Space Agency.

During the day, an extension protocol between the Portuguese Republic and the European Space Agency (ESA) was signed and the new project that Portugal Space wants to implement on the island was announced.

This is “a great public investment in Europe where Portugal decided to invest together with Italy and all European countries through the space agency,” he adds.

“The infrastructure will have a landing control center as well as a payload processing and analysis platform with highly specialized facilities and capabilities,” says the project description.

This contract will be put out to tender this year so that work can begin in 2022. The first flight is scheduled for 2023, said Portugal Space President Ricardo Conde.

The Space Rider appears in the context of an “ecosystem” that is being created in Santa Maria and already has structures such as the Teleport, which this Monday inaugurated a 15-meter antenna dedicated to the collection of scientific data that will facilitate understanding of the Climates enable change.

The creation of a spaceport and a test facility for rocket engines is also planned.

The original plan was to sign the contract for the installation and operation of the Santa Maria spaceport in June 2019 so that the first small satellite launches would take place in the summer of 2021, but the public tender ended with the exclusion of the two competitors.

In March 2019, the government of the Republic approved the creation of the Portuguese space agency Portugal Space on the island of Santa Maria.