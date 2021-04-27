The painting by Vieira da Silva is auctioned in Lisbon Art

The painting L’Inondation by Maria Helena Vieira da Silva (1908-1992) will be auctioned on May 3 in Lisbon, integrated into a range of modern and contemporary art, the auctioneer Veritas announced this Tuesday, which can estimate the work up to 350 Reach a thousand euros.

This oil on canvas by Vieira da Silva will be auctioned for 224 lots, including works by several other Portuguese artists, including Pedro Cabrita Reis, Jorge Molder, Júlio Pomar (1926-2018) or António Palolo, but also by foreign ones Artists like Steve Currie, Michael Biberstein, Joel Shapiro, Francis Smith, Joel Fisher or Mark Lupertz.

L’Inondation, held in 1954, which is auctioned with an estimated value range between 250,000 and 350,000 euros, belongs to a decade in which the painter became internationally known. The painting featured in the artist’s catalog raisonné was also shown in several exhibitions, including the first retrospective of Vieira da Silva’s work, which was advertised by the Kestner Society in Hanover in 1958.

It was also shown in the exhibition Vieira da Silva – Árpád Szenes in the Portuguese collections, presented in 1989 in the Casa de Serralves in Porto and in the Europália 91 in the Musées Royaux des Beaux-Arts in Brussels.

In July 2020, the oil painting Tours d’arme, created by the Portuguese painter in the same year, was presented among works of art from the 20th century in an international auction by Christie’s with an estimate of between 600,000 and 800,000 euros. but it didn’t arrive to be sold.

In 2018 another work by Vieira da Silva, L’Incendie 1, was auctioned in London by the same auctioneer for a record value for the artist of 2.290 million euros. It was painted in 1944 and had a base estimate of between 1.2 and 1.6 million euros.

The invitation to tender will take place on May 3rd at 7 p.m. at the same place where the works will be exhibited on Avenida Elias Garcia (157) in Lisbon until the day before the auction.