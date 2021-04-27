The municipal market of Famalicão is now a plaza | Vila Nova de Famalicao

The juicy fruit business has been in the family of Joana Oliveira for more than four decades. “My mother has been active in the urban market, today’s Praça, for 40 years. But my grandmother has already sold fruit, ”she said this Monday morning. Behind the stand of Frutas e Legumes, Teresa Ferreira – her mother’s name -, who, as the day before, was under her responsibility, was waiting for customers. On Sunday, “in the morning”, there was “a crowd”. The curious crowd wanted to see the renovated municipal market in Famalicão, now known as Praça, which reopened its doors to the public.