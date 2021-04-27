The government calls on TAP to finance itself in the market in 2023 public companies

Finance Minister João Leão said in parliament this Tuesday that no support for TAP is currently planned for 2023. The expectation is that the airline company can finance itself with “adequate capital resources”. And that includes an anticipation of the estimated funds, with the air carrier receiving € 800 million in 2022 when the estimated value for that year was € 473 million to € 503 million in December.

Until then and in addition to the 1,200 million euros already borrowed last year, which “will be allocated to capitalization with the restructuring plan,” this year it will be 970 million, of which 500 million are “guarantees” from the state and another 462 million will be directly from the State granted – all at once – after a preliminary grant application to TAP, which has already received approval from Brussels.

According to João Leão, another 800 million TAPs will have to be used in 2022. The total amounts to 2,970 million euros (including 1,200 million in 2020). In the recently presented Stability Program 2021-25, no amount is actually registered as an expense at TAP after 2022.

However, the finance minister stressed that the scenario for 2023 was “subject to uncertainties”. In other words, financial support from the state may still be required. “In any case,” added João Leão, “loans to the company could be at stake from 2023 if it cannot get funding in the market” and not direct injections.

More money in 2022

One of the company’s financing options is through the issuance of bonds with or without associated public guarantees. At this point, the state, which already owns 72.5% of TAP, should already own almost 100% of the capital (after converting some or all of the 1200 million shares).

According to the PUBLIC, at the TAP conference held on Friday that brought together analysts and investors, management stated that the strategy is to hit the market in 2022, but in this case with the added support of guaranteed state-owned companies.

In December, Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos stated that TAP would need funding between € 3,414 million and € 3,725 million by 2024. At this point, he must be prepared “for the worst scenarios,” TAP’s inability to fund the market. At that time, 970 to 1164 million euros were reported in 2021 and between 473 and 503 million euros in 2022. In 2023 the value rose to 379 million to 438 million, and in 2024 the amount could be between 392 and 420 million euros.

“Budget and Financial Risk”

Therefore, there is a greater concentration of funds between 2020 and 2022 than in the scenario of the infrastructure minister at the end of last year. The PUBLIC questioned the government on the matter and waited for an answer.

On Friday, the Technical Budget Support Unit (UTAO) released a report on the stability program, clearly highlighting that the data in support of the air carrier “suggests anticipating and reducing the funding needs for the TAP compared to general lines of the previously presented restructuring plan ”. The reduction will only take place if there is no longer any support from 2023, although anticipation is taken for granted.

“The uncertainty surrounding the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery is making the state-sponsored TAP restructuring process a downward and significant financial and financial risk” for public administrations, according to the UTAO. According to the report that will be made available to Parliament, whether it is through the issuing of guarantees, the strengthening of share capital or through loans, public support will have a negative annual impact on the budget balance. “

In TAP SA’s 2020 report and financial statements, also published on Friday, the Board of Directors noted that the continuity of business operations depends on the approval of the restructuring plan, which is being analyzed by the European Commission, and also on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic Taking into account the global vaccination rate and the risk of the development / occurrence of variants related to the pandemic, particularly in relation to the scenario of a possible exacerbation of the pandemic beyond what is estimated in the restructuring plan that may be approved. “.

According to the company, these factors “may result in the need to raise additional financial resources in relation to the funds envisaged in the restructuring plan,” which is “a material uncertainty that casts doubt on the Group’s ability to maintain the continuity of its operations. Operations ”.