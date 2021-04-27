Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves Market Revenues from individual segment are expected to hold approximately 60% share of the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves Market Revenues from individual segment are expected to hold approximately 60% share of the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

A recent research by Fact.MR projects the global soccer goalkeeper gloves market to register a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Gloves form a part of equipment utilized by soccer goalkeepers. Gloves enhance the grip of hands on the ball, and prevent possible injuries to hands of a goalkeeper.

Participation of youth population in soccer has gained an uptick over the past couple of years, leading towards demand for equipment & accessories that are necessary for players. Soccer goalkeeper gloves are generally produced by materials including leather-like material, Polyurethane (PU), and a variety of latex grades.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=212

However, numerous players have been observed in being prone to side-effects associated with exposure to latex material. In addition, inhalation of latex and polyurethane has been witnessed to cause asthma, and various other breathing disorders. These factors might influence demand for soccer goalkeeper gloves during the forecast period.

There are no evidences that gloves can completely prevent hands of soccer goalkeepers from forearm and wrist injuries. This might further provide an opportunity for manufacturers of soccer goalkeeper gloves in coming up with advancements and innovations, guaranteeing complete safety to hands of soccer goalkeepers.

Gloves are not included in the mandatory attire of soccer goalies, however they use them owing to their advantages. These factors might further impact growth of the global soccer goalkeeper gloves market,

9 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Global Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves Market

Individual buyer type segment will continue to remain dominant in the global market for soccer goalkeeper gloves, with revenues estimated to account for nearly 60% market share during 2018 to 2026.

Soccer goalkeeper gloves sales in promotional buyer type segment are expected to register a sluggish expansion through 2026.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=212

Europe will continue to be the most lucrative region in the market.

Soccer goalkeeper gloves market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and North America will exhibit a comparatively faster expansion than in Europe through 2026. The market in APEJ is expected to be more lucrative compared to the market in North America.

Modern trade is estimated to remain the most attractive sales channel in the global soccer goalkeeper gloves market, in terms of revenues. Revenues from modern trade segment are poised to hold more than one-fourth share of the market during the forecast period.

Third party online will continue to be the fastest expanding sales channel for the soccer goalkeeper gloves, to gain 83 BPS in market share by the end of 2026.

Roll finger soccer goalkeeper gloves will remain the most lucrative glove type segment, followed by flat palm soccer goalkeeper gloves. Flat palm gloves sales are expected to register the lowest CAGR through 2026.

Sales of negative cut gloves, and roll finger gloves are estimated to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2026.

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report on the global soccer goalkeeper gloves market include Diadora Sports S.r.l, Uhlsport GmbH, Wilson Sporting Goods Co., Reusch GmbH, SELECT SPORT A/S, Umbro, Under Armour, Inc., PUMA SE, NIKE, Inc., and Adidas.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/212/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583