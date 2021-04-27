Smart Hospitality Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast till 2027

Smart Hospitality is a vital part of planning business goals or objectives. Combining and documenting information about the industry, market, or potential customers is an organized technique. This report is generated by taking into account a number of steps that can be summarized as: creation of the title page, attaching a table of contents, editing it in the executive summary, writing introduction, writing the segment of qualitative research and survey research, summarizing the types of data used to draw conclusions, distributing research-based findings and then concluding with call for action. Very talented minds have spent a lot of time analyzing and structuring this Smart Hospitality market report for market research. This report provides customers with information about their business scenario that helps them stay ahead of the competition in today’s fast-changing business environment. The report also provides insights into the growth of revenues and the sustainability initiative. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others

Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.

Competition Analysis:

Global smart hospitality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart hospitality market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, .

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Smart Hospitality market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Smart Hospitality market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Software Hotel Operation Management System Staff Mobility and Workforce Management Inventory and Logistics Management Revenue Management Integrated Security System Video Surveillance System Access Control System Emergency Incident Management System Hotel Building Automation System Energy Management Platform Facility Management System Guest Service Management System Centralized Reservations Systems Room Automation and Control System Guest Experience Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Network Management System Unified Communications and Collaboration Mobile Device Management System Services Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Global Smart Hospitality Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market

Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market

Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business

Market Restraints:

High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market

Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market

Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market

Smart Hospitality market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

Which will be the specialties at which Smart Hospitality Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Smart Hospitality economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Smart Hospitality application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Smart Hospitality market opportunity? How Smart Hospitality Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

