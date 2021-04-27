Scintillators Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2026
Scintillators Market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2026
Scintillators are materials capable of detecting incident particles such as neutrons electrons, and protons. These particles convert the energy into a number of visible an ultraviolet photon array or photons. The particles help to detection photomultipliers and photodiodes together with the help of efficient energy that determine the incident radiation time. The scintillators exhibit luminescence when excited by any ionized radiation
Global scintillators market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of nuclear power plants in Asian countries.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Some of the major players operating global scintillators market are Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Rexon Components ,Inc., Scintacor., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Detec Systems, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Rexon Components ,Inc., Saint-Gobain among others.
Segmentation : Global Scintillators market
By Type
Inorganic
Alkali Halides
Oxide Based Scintillators
Others
Organic
Single Crystal
Liquid Scintillators
Plastic Scintillators
By Application
Healthcare Sector
Nuclear Power Plants
Manufacturing Industries
Others
By End Product
Personal or Pocket Size Instruments
Hand-Held Instruments
Fixed
Installed
Automatic Instruments
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Inrad Optics Launched scintinel fast neutron detectors. This will help in detecting fast neutron detection with immediate availability. This has advantage of high sensitivity to excellent discrimination between neutrons and gamma-ray radiation with neutrons. This helps the company to introduce new innovation in the market
- In January 2018, John Caunt Scientific ltd. held a scintillation detectors event at partner Scionix. This event includes radiation sensing & measurement. This workshop will cover scintillation detector design and Optimisation along with new emerging scintillator technologies. This event will create brand awareness for the company
Country Level Analysis
The Scintillators market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Scintillators market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Scintillators market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Scintillators market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Scintillators market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Scintillators market.
