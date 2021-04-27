Scintillators Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2026 Scintillators Market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2026

Scintillators are materials capable of detecting incident particles such as neutrons electrons, and protons. These particles convert the energy into a number of visible an ultraviolet photon array or photons. The particles help to detection photomultipliers and photodiodes together with the help of efficient energy that determine the incident radiation time. The scintillators exhibit luminescence when excited by any ionized radiation

Global scintillators market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of nuclear power plants in Asian countries.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating global scintillators market are Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Rexon Components ,Inc., Scintacor., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Detec Systems, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Rexon Components ,Inc., Saint-Gobain among others.

Segmentation : Global Scintillators market

By Type

Inorganic

Alkali Halides

Oxide Based Scintillators

Others

Organic

Single Crystal

Liquid Scintillators

Plastic Scintillators

By Application

Healthcare Sector

Nuclear Power Plants

Manufacturing Industries

Others

By End Product

Personal or Pocket Size Instruments

Hand-Held Instruments

Fixed

Installed

Automatic Instruments

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Inrad Optics Launched scintinel fast neutron detectors. This will help in detecting fast neutron detection with immediate availability. This has advantage of high sensitivity to excellent discrimination between neutrons and gamma-ray radiation with neutrons. This helps the company to introduce new innovation in the market

In January 2018, John Caunt Scientific ltd. held a scintillation detectors event at partner Scionix. This event includes radiation sensing & measurement. This workshop will cover scintillation detector design and Optimisation along with new emerging scintillator technologies. This event will create brand awareness for the company

Country Level Analysis

The Scintillators market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Scintillators market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Scintillators market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Scintillators market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Scintillators market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Scintillators market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

