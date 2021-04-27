Robotic Process Automation Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026
Robotic Process Automation Market is set to witness Huge CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period 2026
Robotic process automation refers to the use of software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that can manage high volumes of tasks and data. These can be queries, calculations, maintenance of records and transitions. It is a series of programs and codes along with commands which are executed by robots as per the demands of business policies and guidelines. Robotic automation interacts with the existing IT architecture with no complex system integration required. The main aim of these automations is replace the boring and repeatedly task being performed by humans.
Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global robotic process automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.
Segmentation : Global Robotic Process Automation Market
By Process
Automated Solution
Decision Support and Management Solution
Interaction Solution
By Operation
Rule Based
Knowledge Based
By Type
Tool Based
Model-Based Application Tools
Process-Based Application Tools
Service Based
Consulting
Integration and Development
Training
By Industry
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Telecom and IT Industry
Travel, Hospitality and Transportation Industry
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing and Logistics Industry
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry
Other Industries
By Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
By Solution
Software
Service
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
By Geography
North America
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Switzerland
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2016, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance
- In February 2016, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers
Country Level Analysis
The Robotic Process Automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Robotic Process Automation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Robotic Process Automation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Process Automation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Robotic Process Automation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Robotic Process Automation market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
