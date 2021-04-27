Revenues from Mannequin Sales of across the Globe will surpass US$ 13,000 Mn by 2022-end Says Fact.MR

A recent research report published by Fact.MR has projected the global mannequin market to exhibit an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Revenues from mannequin sales across the globe will surpass US$ 13,000 Mn by 2022-end. Similar to most of the manufacturing domains, the mannequin industry is focusing on using recycled materials, so that retailers will have no need to compromise while seeking for eco solution.

Manufacturers Continuously Seeking New Materials for Product and Packaging of Mannequins

Over the recent past, abstract figures of mannequins with same position and pose were created by manufacturers for creating visual impact. In the near future, mannequins are set to become more dramatic, with rising levels of movement, fun, and dynamism. As environmental credentials are key to several mannequin manufacturers, they are continuously seeking new materials for production as well as packaging of mannequins, while keeping their carbon footprint in check. Some players in the market are also using water-based paints, recycled cardboard & paper, and bio resins wherever possible.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=317

Majority of established players are supporting clients across the globe, and also focusing on extending their services toward untapped markets. Suppliers in the market are shifting their focus toward increasing their market presence, with mature buyers moving toward supplier consolidation. A key trend being observed in the market are mannequins equipped with facial recognition software, which track the race, sex, and age of retail customers for companies to market and rebrand their stores accordingly.

Full Access Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/317/S

7 Key Future Prospects of Mannequin Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022