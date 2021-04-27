“Resumption of international trains? The only solution is a conversation between António Costa and Pedro Sánchez Podcast about Carris

On the day the electrification of the Minho Line between Viana do Castelo and Valença opened, the Sobre Carris team invited the Secretary General of the Atlantic Axis, Xoán Mao, to discuss international connections and the future of high speed between Lisbon and A. speak Coruña and the potential of connections in the Atlantic Corridor.

The episode recorded in a Corail car at Valença station concerns the new Valença-Coimbra interregional service.

