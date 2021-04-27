Polyphenols Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The Polyphenols Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cargill, Inc., HERZA Schokolade GmbH& Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., Chr. Hansen, Ajinomoto, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Martin Bauer Group, Frutarom Ltd., Naturex, Layn Natural Ingredients, MALTRA FOODS, PROVA, BARRY CALLEBAUT, CEMOI, PURATOS NV, CYVEX NUTRITION, FMC CORPORATION, Danisco among other domestic and global players.

Polyphenols market is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.73% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising awareness amongst consumers concerning the health benefits of polyphenols is the factor for the polyphenols market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Growth in the functional food and beverages industry will accelerate the demand for market. Some other factors driving the growth of the market are technological development in the polyphenol extraction process, rising geriatric population, growing awareness regarding herbal products as compared to synthetic drug, increasing consumption due to their application in liquors and wines and increasing investment in R&D activities. On the other hand, increasing popularity of clean label food products in food and beverage industries will further create new opportunities for the polyphenols market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Lack of awareness and negotiation in quality will act as restraint to the growth of polyphenols market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Source (Plant Extract, Fruits, Vegetables, Cocoa, Wine, Others),

Form (Powder, Liquid),

Application (Beverages, Food, Feed, Dietary Supplement, Cosmetics),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

Polyphenols market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to polyphenols market.

