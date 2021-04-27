Over 4300 people remain in Dili | after the floods expelled Timor-Leste

According to the latest report by the Timorese Ministry of State Administration, 18 days after the floods, in which 32 people died and nine disappeared, more than 4,300 people have been displaced to seven reception centers in Dili.

The floods affected more than 28,700 families across the country, most of whom were in the capital. Homes, personal property and agricultural plantations have been lost, among other things, according to the same report that Lusa had access to this Tuesday.

The updated data shows that 4,546 homes and more than 2,160 acres of cultivated fields (particularly in Manatuto, Bobonaro, Liquiçá, and Viqueque) have been destroyed or damaged, in addition to 42 roads, 23 bridges, and 29 other infrastructures, including schools and other public buildings .

Of the almost 29,000 affected families, 25,881 live in the municipality of Díli (90%) and 2,853 (10%) in the other municipalities, and of the 25,881 affected families in Dili, 834 (with 4,356 people) still host seven centers.

In the first days after the floods, the number of displaced people in Dili reached 15,876.

In addition to the 32 confirmed deaths (13 in Dili, seven in Ainaro, four in Viqueque, two each in Manatuto and Covalima and one each in Aileu, Baucau, Liquiçá and Oecusse), the authorities recorded nine missing people, three in Ainaro. three in Manaturo, two in Dili and one in Bobonaro.

In order to collect all the information, the Timorese authorities have prepared several surveys and even an application listing data on damage to family wealth, in the private corporate sector and in infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of State Administration, 1655 heads of households have already been registered, 83 infrastructures in juices [divisão administrativa] and 12 of damage to the private sector.

According to available data, Cristo Rei, Dom Aleixo and Vera Cruz were the hardest hit areas in Dili.

The government of Timor-Leste has indicated that it has already supported 5,323 families of the more than 19,000 people affected by the floods in Dili.

In addition to agricultural production, the floods also caused the loss of 832 animals, including buffalo, cows, chickens and goats, as well as the loss of several fishing boats.