“On Field Review” a Tool to Use | Analyze

On page 146 of the gaming laws we can read: “… for factual decisions, such as checking whether there is a violation inside or outside the area, a referee visit can be carried out on the monitor (for field checks) if this is helpful. Game or the decision to “sell” if that matters towards the end of the game “With this trip to the monitor, the Moreira de Cónegos game between Moreirense and FC Porto should have ended during D’Alberto’s violation of Luis Díaz. All in the name of common sense, good management of emotions, and the mere application of protocol.