Not sure what to offer on Mother’s Day? 25 gift ideas for mothers | shopping mall

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. It is already next Sunday, May 2nd, the day dedicated to mothers. According to the Catholic Church, the event was first celebrated in Portugal on December 8, the day of the Immaculate Conception. It wasn’t until the mid-1970s that the date was marked on the first Sunday in May. Mothers should be celebrated every day, but this year if you still don’t know what to offer, PÚBLICO has made a list of 25 suggestions for what to give to the woman in your life.

The date of Mother’s Day varies worldwide. In Portugal, for example, the anniversary is celebrated on the first Sunday in May. Spain, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Hungary, Angola and Lithuania also celebrate mothers on the same day. The following week, the second Sunday in May, is Mother’s Day in the USA, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Austria, Japan and Switzerland, among others. In Great Britain and Ireland, the date is marked on the fourth Sunday of Lent. The date is not only symbolic, but also particularly important for the trade, where doors finally open after delivery.

In the picture gallery you will find the gift suggestions for Mother’s Day.