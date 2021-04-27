Market of automotive air purifier expanding with growth of automotive sector and Europe region dominating market sales

Automotive Air Purifier Market – Overview

The automotive air purifier removes the contaminants from the air in a microenvironment of the vehicle cabin. The automotive air purifiers uses fans to circulate the air through a filter. It also acts as ionizers. It helps to charge negative oxygen ions to normal levels.

The emissions from various interior components of vehicles, as well as exhaust fumes, carries significant amount of harmful air pollutants. The primary air pollutants are ultrafine particles, semi-volatile organic compounds, aromatic hydro-carbons, carbonyls and microbes that could lead to unhealthy human exposure due to their high concentrations inside vehicles’ cabins.

Air recirculation with high-efficiency automotive air purifier has become the most effective measure to lower air pollutant concentrations. The automotive air purifier is beneficial for the allergy sufferer and asthmatics, it also reduces or eliminates the tobacco smokes.

In the present scenario, the demand for the automotive air purifier is growing. The automotive air purifier becomes the prime accessories for vehicle cabin because the majority of the cities are suffering from toxic pollutant and smog because of traffic and increased emissions.

Automotive Air Purifier Market Dynamics

The market for the automotive air purifier is expanding with the growth of the automotive sector. The sales of the automotive air purifier are likely to increase at a rapid pace due to the increasing number of vehicles in the market. The demand for the automotive air purifier is also gaining speed because of the particular public concern about health and air pollutants in the microenvironment of the vehicle cabin.

The consumers prefer the OEM automotive air purifier with the vehicles, increase sales for automotive air purifier in the market. The factors influencing the market growth of automotive air purifier are sales of the luxury segment vehicles, creating the demand for automotive air purifier in the market.

Another market driver for the automotive air purifier is the availability of the product from different sales channels. Growth in the aftermarket sales increased the avenues from the global automotive air purifier market.

The efficiency of the automotive air purifier when compared to the home purifier is not as good, which hinders in its sales in the market.

Automotive Air Purifier Market- Regional Analysis

Automotive Air Purifier market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. Adoption of automotive air purifier is comparatively higher in Asia-Pacific than other regions.

The APEJ countries including China, India and other developing countries show robust growth in terms of demand and market size. The Europe region is also dominating the automotive air purifier market followed by the Americas regions. The demand for automotive air purifier in the Russia & CIS regions is anticipated to increase in coming years.

Automotive Air Purifier Market- Key Segments

According to technology, the automotive air purifier market can be segmented as:

Ozone Generator

HEPA Cabin Air Purifier

Activated Carbon purifiers

Negative Ion Generator

According to type, the automotive air purifier market can be segmented as:

Purifier

Ionizer

Hybrid

According to vehicle type, the automotive air purifier market can be segmented as:

Economic class vehicles

Mid-class vehicles

Luxury class vehicles

According to sales, the automotive air purifier market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Air Purifier Market- Key Manufacturers

The key players in the Global automotive air purifier market are Shenzhen Agcen Environmental Protection Tech Co. Ltd; DR Air purifier, Honeywell security, Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. Honeywell, Amke Technology Co., Ltd, Diamond Air Purifiers ADA, Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation Purafil, Inc. Livpure Private Limited Powerseed Mann,Hummel Filter Technology (S.E.A) Pte Ltd and others

