How can sex life be after 65? Happy, show this campaign | causes

People over 65 hug, kiss, use sex toys, or have sex. Relate believed that at the onset of old age, sexual desire and intimacy were no longer represented – which does not mean that it no longer exists, responding to the five couples and the single woman who campaigned in the UK were photographed.

“When you’re older, it can take longer. Genius ”Rankin / Report“ You’re never too old to play with toys ”Rankin / Report

From a long-term relationship to new discoveries, the pictures show “what is often hidden” or perceived as “unpleasant”. According to Relate, a nonprofit that provides sex therapy, mediation and counseling for couples, families and individuals, only “one fifth of Britons think society has no problem talking about sex and intimacy between people over 60 “. When asked, according to the organization, less than 10% of those over 65 consider the topic to be no taboo.

“It may seem that only young people with ‘perfect’ bodies are gendered and intimate, but it is obvious that this is not true,” writes Gail Thorne, sex therapist at the UK organization. The photos of Rankin, a well-known fashion photographer, have been converted into posters and are being distributed by Mupis in the UK, accompanied by fun and positive messages about sexuality. Alone a woman with an expression of joy gives shape to the play on words: “You are never too old to play with toys.” In another case, two naked men hug each other next to the sentence: “Some men think they love golf. Others find that they love men. “

“Family and friends were amazed, but they were very encouraging,” shares Mark, one of the men represented, in a relationship with Andrew for 31 years. “The younger nephews and nieces already see us as an eccentric old couple and think this is just another weird thing we’ve done. They’ll likely take friends to see us on a billboard, ”he tells the Guardian.

To express various forms of intimacy, the people photographed worked with an intimacy coordinator, increasingly used in theater and television, to provide more comfort to the actors and crew during and after the shooting of nude scenes. The royal couple were asked to portray what it meant to them and at that moment to be intimate and sexual.