Growth of passenger car production and fleet ,expected to drive market for car oxygen bars, Finds Fact.MR

Market Introduction

Growing industrialization has led to various environmental changes such as air pollution and global warming. The car oxygen bars have come into picture owing to the growing health concerns caused due to the air pollution. The car oxygen bars are used in the vehicles for purifying the air present inside the car.

The key features of the car oxygen bar include smaller size, low cost, no wiring, mute design and almost negligible maintenance. The car oxygen bar is portable and easy to carry.

Car oxygen bars are available in different types depending on their capacity to filter and purify the air. Depending on the capacities car oxygen bars are categorized as low capacity car oxygen bars and high capacity car oxygen bars.

The car oxygen bar manufacturers are focused on improving the efficiency of the car oxygen bars in order to increase the work time of the car oxygen bars. The car oxygen bar is not recommended to be used for longer time period and can be used after the car starts. Depending on the car type car oxygen bars can be built in as well as are available as an add-on in the market.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the air pollution is expected to drive the sales of car oxygen bars in near future. Growing sales of automotive vehicles and increasing the vehicle fleet is expected to help in the market growth of car oxygen bars. Key features of car oxygen bars such as low costs and small size are expected to boost the sales of car oxygen bars in the near future.

The car oxygen bars with features of odor and smoke removal are expected to add to the sales growth of car oxygen bars. However, the car oxygen bars create an environment with almost 99-100% oxygen which is expected to cause health problems such as hypoxemia which is expected to retard the sales of car oxygen bars in coming years. Lower operating time of the car oxygen bars is also expected to slow down the market growth of car oxygen bars in coming years.

Market Segmentation

The car oxygen bars market is segmented on the following basis:

Car oxygen bars by capacity:

High

Low

Car oxygen bars by type:

Inbuilt

Add-On

Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to be a good platform for the sales of the car oxygen bars in near future. The increasing automotive vehicle fleet and moderately increasing passenger car production in the region is expected to boost the sales of car oxygen bars in coming years. Europe region has reported a growth in the passenger car fleet in recent years.

The production of the passenger cars in the region is also increasing moderately. The growth in the fleet and production of passenger cars in the Europe region is expected to drive the market for the car oxygen bars in near future.

APAC region is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the car oxygen bars in coming years. Growing air pollution in the developing countries such as China and India in the region is expected to provide an opportunity of the sales growth of car oxygen bars in near future.

The growing passenger car fleet and production of passenger cars in the region has been steadily increasing since recent past. The growth of the passenger car production and fleet is expected to drive the market for car oxygen bars.

Regions such as Middle East and Africa and Latin America have witnessed a steady growth in the passenger car fleet and production in recent years. The growth in the fleet and production of passenger cars in these regions is expected to create a demand for the car oxygen bars in coming years.

List of Participants

The participants involved in the car oxygen bars market are listed below:

3M

Haier Group Corporation

Philips N.V

TCL Corporation

Lonkini Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

H & Y Electronic Industry (Xiamen) Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Xiamen Maxmac Air Technology Co., Ltd

Cado Co., Ltd

