Grape Seed Extract Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | Botanic Innovations LLC, Polyphenolics, NATUREX, Nexira

The latest research report on Grape Seed Extract Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Grape Seed Extract player/manufacturers include Botanic Innovations LLC, Polyphenolics, NATUREX, Nexira, Augusto Bellinvia srl, Hunan NutraMax Inc., Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd., Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Midas Pharma GmbH, Bhooratna Agri Processors, LA NUTRACEUTICALS, SOVAM CROP SCIENCE PVT. LTD., and Ajinomoto OmniChem among other domestic and global players.

Grape Seed Extract Market Scenario:

The grape seed extract market is estimated to reach a value of USD 0.99 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.50% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing importance of grape seed extract as a functional ingredient which helps in cellulite reduction, weight loss and improvement of the immune system is the factor responsible for the growth of the grape seed extract market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Grape seed extract is also known as Vitis Vinifera and is an industrial derivative of whole grape seeds which contains vitamin P (bioflavonoids), vitamin E, reservatrol, and linoleic acid. Also the grape seed extract can be used as a dietetic supplement for various illness conditions counting venous insufficiency and also help to heal the wound and reduce irritation.

Conducts Overall GRAPE SEED EXTRACT Market Segmentation:

By Form Type (Liquid, Powder, Gel),

Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Others)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

