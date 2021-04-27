Global Tourniquet Systems Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2028||CAT Resources, LLC, Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory, Hammarplast Medical AB, Zimmer Biomet
Tourniquet systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 921.73 million and grow at a CAGR of 6.29% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased incidence of road accidents and falls drives the tourniquet systems market.
The major players covered in the tourniquet systems market report are VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, OHK Medical Devices, Stryker, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Delfi Medical, CAT Resources, LLC, Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory, Hammarplast Medical AB, Zimmer Biomet, SAM Medical, AneticAid Ltd, Üzümcü Tıbbi Cihaz ve Medikal Gaz Sistemleri San. ve Tic. A.Ş., Pyng Medical., Changzhou Yanling Electronic Equipment Co.,Ltd, MEDICAINSTRUMENT, and wysengine. among other domestic and global players.
Global Tourniquet Systems Market Drivers:
Increased incidence of road accidents and falls drives the tourniquet systems market.
Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, accidents, and injuries is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising need for surgeries, rising greater flexibility and reliability has led to higher demand for cuffs in hospitals, increasing awareness about surgeries in patients, rising geriatric population, increasing growth in foreign investments in developing regions, rising adoption rate of tourniquet systems in hospitals in order to control external hemorrhage, increasing application of tourniquets cuffs in military settings and war sites and increased adoption rate of technologically advanced systems are the major factors among others driving the tourniquet systems market.
Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare industry, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for tourniquet systems market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.
Global Tourniquet Systems Market Restraints:
However, rising dearth of trained professionals is the major factor among others which will obstruct the market growth, while increasing complications associated with the use of surgical tourniquets and increasing risk of infection transmission associated with the use of reusable tourniquets will further challenge the growth of tourniquet systems market in the forecast period mentioned above.
Tourniquet Systems Market Scope and Market Size
Tourniquet systems market is segmented on the basis of component and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of component, the tourniquet systems market is segmented into tourniquet instrument, tourniquet cuffs, pneumatic, disposable, reusable and non-pneumatic. Tourniquet cuffs have been further segmented into pneumatic tourniquet cuffs and non-pneumatic tourniquet cuffs. Pneumatic tourniquet cuffs have been further segmented into single-use and reusable.
- The tourniquet systems market is also segmented on the basis of end-use into hospitals, ambulatory setting and non-institutional use.
