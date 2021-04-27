Global Tinnitus Drug Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2026||Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Bayer AG

An international Tinnitus Drug report assists define, describe and forecast the market by type, by application and by region. The market study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in this market report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. Market definition in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. With the complete comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap, Tinnitus Drug market analysis report is generated which delivers the most suitable solutions.

Global tinnitus drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Vulnerable aging population as age related hearing loss is prone to developing tinnitus and prevalence of tinnitus population is the key factors to encourage the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tinnitus drug market are Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AA Pharma Inc, Sanofi, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and many others.

Market Drivers

Growing aging population as age related hearing loss is prone to developing tinnitus

Increase in cases of tinnitus population is driving the market growth

Increase of workers involved in loud workplace such as textile industries, glass making industries, mining and construction

Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about tinnitus disease in some developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Otonomy Inc. initiated phase II trial for a lead candidate OTO-313. A sustained-exposure formulated of the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor and antagonist gacyclidine for the treatment of tinnitus is expected to report the results in the first half of 2020. The development of OTO-313 addresses the new significant treatment options for tinnitus

In July 2016, Auris Medical received designation from the FDA for Keyzilen (AM-101), a NMDA receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute peripheral (inner ear) tinnitus. With this designation, sponsors are eligible to receive priority review which allows the sponsors to submit new drug applications facilitating the development and expediting the review process that is intended to treat patient suffering from tinnitus

