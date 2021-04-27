Global Tinnitus Drug Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2026||Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Bayer AG
Global tinnitus drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Vulnerable aging population as age related hearing loss is prone to developing tinnitus and prevalence of tinnitus population is the key factors to encourage the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tinnitus drug market are Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mallinckrodt, Abbott, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AA Pharma Inc, Sanofi, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and many others.
Market Drivers
- Growing aging population as age related hearing loss is prone to developing tinnitus
- Increase in cases of tinnitus population is driving the market growth
- Increase of workers involved in loud workplace such as textile industries, glass making industries, mining and construction
- Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries
Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
- Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market
- Inadequate knowledge about tinnitus disease in some developing countries
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Otonomy Inc. initiated phase II trial for a lead candidate OTO-313. A sustained-exposure formulated of the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor and antagonist gacyclidine for the treatment of tinnitus is expected to report the results in the first half of 2020. The development of OTO-313 addresses the new significant treatment options for tinnitus
- In July 2016, Auris Medical received designation from the FDA for Keyzilen (AM-101), a NMDA receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute peripheral (inner ear) tinnitus. With this designation, sponsors are eligible to receive priority review which allows the sponsors to submit new drug applications facilitating the development and expediting the review process that is intended to treat patient suffering from tinnitus
Segmentation: Global Tinnitus Drug Market
By Type
- Subjective Tinnitus
- Neurological Tinnitus
- Somatic Tinnitus
- Objective Tinnitus
By Therapy Type
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Tinnitus Retraining Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
- Stapedotomy
- Tympanosympathectomies
By Drug Class Type
- Antidepressant Drugs
- Clomipramine
- Desipramine
- Imipramine
- Nortriptyline
- Protriptyline
- Antianxiety Drugs
- Alprazolam
- Clonazepam
- Diazepam
- Lorazepam
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End User
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
