Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors and Forecast 2020-2026||FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Li-COR Biosciences, Life Technologies Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2016. The main reason for the growth of global small animal imaging market is the excess usage of multimodal imaging instruments and rise in the R&D expenditures and pharmaceutical industries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global small animal (In-vivo) imaging market are Aspect Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Li-COR Biosciences, Life Technologies Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, MiLabs B.V., Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens AG, Genovis Ab, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, Targeson, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Scanco Medical Ag, MR Solutions Ltd., Bioscan, Inc.,Spectral Instruments Imaging, Sofie Biosciences, Inc.,Trifoil Imaging, and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing use of imaging technological advancements in molecular imaging, rapid demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques and growth in research funding for various development done by private as well as public organizations

Certain factors in molecular imaging shows rapid development in many areas such as chemistry, computer, engineering, medicine and molecular biology

Increasing growth of pharmaceutical companies and research organizations

Market Restraint

Inadequate number of skilled researchers and the bitter condition of the infrastructure

Unavailability of research facilities such as advanced instruments or high grade devices

Rigid healthcare expenditures in various countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The Department of Bioengineering, situated in UT Dallas announced that it would add a MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system for the medical imaging solutions. By combining fluorescent and bioluminescent imaging with a very high resolution CT, this latest in-vivo imaging system would empower the functional treatment imaging of diseases all over the body of a small animal while providing critical tissue characterization information at the same time. This Hybrid OI/CT system empowers to locate cancer deep into the tissue and at the very same time, it can offer distinctive microvascular features such as blood supply and to determine whether tumors are prone to develop and divide. By this innovative technology it will help the department in research as well as it will help in the growth of the market.

In September 2017, Aspect Imaging, which is one of the market companies in development and design of compact magnetic resonance systems for industrial applications, preclinical and medical confirmed that Quantum analytics would be the lone and only U.S. supplier for Aspect Imaging’s Industrial product portfolio. By having only one supplier in the market, it will boost up the company having the original products.

