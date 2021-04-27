Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2028||Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc, Baxter, Vifor Pharma, Aculife, Grifols, S.A., Ori Bionature (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd,

The parenteral nutrition market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness programs attempted both by the governmental and private organizations will help in escalating the growth of the parenteral nutrition market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the parenteral nutrition market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, ALLERGAN, Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc, Baxter, Vifor Pharma, Aculife, Grifols, S.A., Ori Bionature (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Servona GmbH, Sanitätshaus Langmann owner Matthias Schweigert e. K.

Market Drivers

Increasing cancer patients worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Rising prevalence of malnutrition is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High possibility of infection is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing demand for enteral nutrition is restraining the market growth

Parenteral Nutrition Market Scope and Market Size

The parenteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of nutrient type, consumer type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the nutrient type, the parenteral nutrition market is segmented into carbohydrates, lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins and minerals.

Based on the consumer type, the parenteral nutrition market is segmented into children and new-born, adults.

Based on the end-user, the parenteral nutrition market is segmented into (clinic, hospital, and others.

