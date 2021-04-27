Global Meatainers Market to Record Moderate Expansion at a CAGR of 4.9% Through 2026

Pivotal role of packaging containers in the storing and transportation of fresh or processed meat keeps gaining significance in the global food industry. The essential utility of these “meatainers” in eliminating the risks of secondary contamination of meat and providing the required strength and durability is valued by meat production companies across the globe. Fact.MR estimates that the worldwide sales of meatainers will bring in over US$ 210 million revenues by the end of 2026. However, the report reveals a moderate growth in demand for meatainers in the coming years. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for meatainers is pegged to register a modest CAGR of 4.4% in terms of volume.

Key Deterrents for Growth of Global Meatainers Market

Through 2026, the subtle growth foreseen for global meatainers market will be instrumented by the impact of several industry trends, manufacturing challenges and regulatory developments.

Being heavy duty in nature, meatainers are widely used to store and convey large volumes of meat, albeit, their rigidity creates challenges for transportation

Lack of proper handling features is a key shortcoming for majority of meatainers manufactured worldwide

Meat processing units and raw production facilities are becoming consolidated, which is eventually lowering the use of meatainers for short-term storage and single-trip transportation

In addition, companies manufacturing meatainers are facing challenges in replacing the low-cost staples with expensive high-performance adhesives for eliminating the risks of secondary contamination

Several companies in the global meatainers market are striving to fuel their business growth by providing customized solutions. Making the production of meatainers cost-effective is also a key strategy employed by market players to cope from the brunt of such deterrents.

Beef and Chicken Packaging to Translate High Profits for Meatainer Manufacturers

In 2017, nearly 105,000 tons of meatainers were used by beef producers across the globe. The report also estimates a high use of meatainers in chicken packaging operations. Over the forecast period, more than 50% of the global meatainers market volumes will be accounted by their use in packaging of beef and chicken. Manufacturers are improving the functionality of meatainers by curbing their role in contaminating the beef from exposure to particulates of corrugated materials.

The report also observes that meatainers will be predominantly sold through offline channels. In 2017, offline channels registered sales of nearly 280,000 tons of meatainers. However, increasing presence of packaging vendors on e-commerce platforms will drive the online sales of meatainers in the near future. Over the forecast period, online sales of meatainers are expected to register a high volume growth at 6.1% CAGR.

APEJ Region to Represent Lucrative Marketplace for Meatainers

While the consumption of meat remains largely high in North America, Europe and parts of the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be showcasing highest market attractiveness in the years to come. By the end of 2026, the APEJ meatainers market is likely to register sales of over 160,000 tons of meatainers.

Lyburn Supplies, Amazing Packaging Supplies, Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd, Orora Limited, Packaging Corporation of America, Heathpak Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, WestRock Company, International Paper Co. and DS Smith are expected to actively partake in the expansion of meatainers market across geographies. Companies namely, Charta Packaging, Industrial Packaging Corporation, CoolSeal USA, Standard Meat, Austcor Packaging, Robert Mann Packaging, Kruger Packaging, Star Box Inc, Cano Container Corporation, Norampac Inc., and Crown Packaging are also recognized as key market players, and are expected to expand their production capabilities by increasing their presence in the APEJ and North America regions.

