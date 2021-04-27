Global Hydroxychloroquine Market To Witness Astonishing Growth By 2027 With Key Players Like Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lupin, Laurus Labs Ltd, Appco Pharma LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the hydroxychloroquine market are Advanz Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lupin, Laurus Labs Ltd, Appco Pharma LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE MARKET

The pandemic COVID-19 has created a horrendous situation all over the world, especially in the economies across the globe. The lockdown imposed to curtail the number of affected cases made the situation even more challenging for all economic sectors, especially in terms of growth. Although markets are recovering, the pace is lackadaisical.

However, for the market and economies supported by the production of hydroxychloroquine, the COVID-19 pandemic was a boon in disguise.

For instance,

India, which is the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). As per an analysis done on the initial lockdown period, the exports of hydroxychloroquine dipped to USD 36 million worth of the drug till February, FY20 from USD 51 million worth of the drug in FY19.

Study Objectives Of Hydroxychloroquine Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Hydroxychloroquine Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Hydroxychloroquine Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2020-2027

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Hydroxychloroquine Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Scope and Market Size

Hydroxychloroquine market is segmented on the basis of strength, indication, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of strength, the global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into 200 mg, 400 mg, 800 mg.

Based on indication, the global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into coronavirus disease, malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global hydroxychloroquine market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

