Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market Including Business Growth Statistics, New Opportunities And Competitive Outlook By DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, ,Change Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion

E-prescribing solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.86% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing focus to decrease the medical errors is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the e- prescribing solutions market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, ,Change Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion, Inc, Chetu Inc., Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., Stratice Healthcare, Exostar, RXNT, Imprivata, Inc., H2H Solutions., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market Drivers:

Growing focus to decrease the medical errors is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technique which is used by the healthcare providers in which the prescription is sent to the patients or pharmacy electronically. Integrated solutions and standalone solutions are two common types of the e- prescribing solutions.

Increasing focus to reduce the fraud & abuse of controlled substance is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing need to curtail the healthcare costs, increasing government initiatives & incentive programs, increasing popularity of e- prescription system, and minimisation of the prescription error will further accelerate the e- prescribing solutions market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market Restraints:

High deployment cost, complexity associated with the workflow & security and dearth of technological awareness is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

E- Prescribing solutions market is segmented of the basis of solutions, delivery mode, usability and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of solutions, the e- prescribing solutions market is segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions.

Based on delivery mode, the e- prescribing solutions market is segmented into web & cloud based solution and on- premise solutions.

The usability segment of the e- prescribing solutions market is divided into handheld device and computer based device.

End- users segment of the e- prescribing solutions market is divided into hospitals, office based physicians and pharmacies

