Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth Near in The Future||Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd
Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing public awareness and increasing amount of companies delivering direct-to-consumer genetic testing is expected to drive the market growth.
Some of the crucial companies working in global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market are: EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abacus Diagnostica Oy among others.
Market Drivers
- High ageing population and growing prevalence of genetic diseases will boost this market growth
- Growing customer awareness about the DTC genetic testing acts as a market driver
- Tests are effortlessly accessible to the customers around the world; this factor acts as a major market driver
- Usage of DTC in genetic testing helps in the early disease detection and identification of genetic disorder which augments the demand of this market
Market Restraints
- High charges of DTC genetic testing kits can hamper the growth of this market
- Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the growth of the market
- Scientific, technical and clinical issues along with fidelity to facts and truth-in-advertising can also act as restraining factor for the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market
By Service
- Diagnostic Screening
- Prenatal
- Newborn Screening
- Pre-Implantation Diagnosis
- Relationship Testing
By Test type
- Carrier Testing
- Predictive Testing
- Ancestry & relationship Testing
- Nutrigenomics Testing
- Others
By Technology
- Targeted Analysis
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips
- Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
By Product type
- Ancestry
- Health and Wellness
- Entertainment
By Business Model
- Genome Data Bank Material Model
- Individual Health Planning Model
- Comprehensive Genome Tests Model
- Medical Precision Tests Model
- Restricted Trait Tests Model
By End User
- Laboratories
- Blood Banks
- Nursing Homes
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
- Home Care
- Cosmetics
- Others
By Sales Channel
- Online Channel
- Over the Counter Channel
- Doctor’s Office
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
