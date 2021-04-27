 Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027

Freight Forwarding market by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes in regional terms the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Freight Forwarding in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This report analyzes each manufacturer’s production facilities, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. This report focuses on Freight Forwarding ‘s volume and value at global, regional and corporate levels. This report contains a comprehensive “Freight Forwarding market” study using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, opportunities for organization and threats. The Freight Forwarding Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the various objectives of the organization, such as profiling, product outline, production quantities, required raw materials and the financial health of the organization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.; Sinotrans India Private Limited; CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.; Nippon Express; Dachser; DIMERCO; CJ Logistics Corporation; Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and GEODIS.

Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the lower cost associated with availing integrated services instead of availing it individually from different providers.

Competition Analysis:

Global freight forwarding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of freight forwarding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Agility; DHL International GmbH.; DSV; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; CEVA Logistics; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Bolloré Logistics;

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Freight Forwarding market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Freight Forwarding market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type Air Freight Forwarding Sea Freight Forwarding Rail Freight Forwarding Road Freight Forwarding

By Service Packaging Documentation Transportation & Warehousing Value-Added Service (VAS)



Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Global Freight Forwarding Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth and increased adoption of e-commerce is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of inter-country trade and increasing demand for low-cost trade services from various consumers is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Increasing prevalence of nearshoring manufacturing activities globally which is expected to result in lack of adoption of trade activities is expected to restrain the market growth

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Chapters to deeply display the Global Freight Forwarding market.

Introduction about Freight Forwarding

Freight Forwarding Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2018

Freight Forwarding Market by Application/End Users

Freight Forwarding Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2017-2027) table defined for each application/end-users

Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2027)

Freight Forwarding Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Freight Forwarding (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Freight Forwarding Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin table for each product type which include , Product Type I, Product Type II & Product Type III

Freight Forwarding Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Freight Forwarding Key Raw Materials Analysis

Freight Forwarding Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

Market Forecast (2020-2027)

……..and more in complete table of Contents

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Freight Forwarding Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Freight Forwarding Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Freight Forwarding Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Freight Forwarding market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

How have the market values been computed?

What are the central growth drivers of this market?

What hindrances does the market face?

Which are the leading automotive glass market trends?

Who are the top players and what are their dominant strategies?

Which are the most lucrative regions for the market?

