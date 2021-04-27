Fortified Water Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – Nestlé Waters, The Coca-Cola Company., Fonterra Co-operative Group

The latest research report on Fortified Water Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Fortified Water market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nestlé Waters, The Coca-Cola Company., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Mondelēz International., Hain Celestial Group, The Kraft Heinz Company., CSC BRANDS, L.P., Danone, SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED., Universal Class, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Clif Bar & Company., RED BULL, ADM, BASF SE, among other domestic and global players.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Fortified water market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand of the product due to its sustainability which will act as a factor for the fortified water market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing demand of environmental friendly and innovative material for packaging of the product, rising consumption of fortified water due to the rising number of population suffering from diabetes and obesity are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the fortified water market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, changing consumption pattern along with rising awareness regarding the benefits of the product which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the fortified water market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Volatility in the prices of packaging material which will likely to hamper the growth of the fortified water market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

The countries covered in the fortified water market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Conducts Overall FORTIFIED WATER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Ingredient (Vitamins, Minerals, Electrolytes, Herbal Supplements, Antioxidants, Oxygen, Fruit Extracts, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Stores, Others),

Function (Health & Wellness, Energy & Rejuvenation, Weight Management, Hydration)

