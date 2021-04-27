Forklift Truck Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027

“Forklift Truck market” study using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, opportunities for organization and threats. This report analyzes each manufacturer’s production facilities, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. The Forklift Truck Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the various objectives of the organization, such as profiling, product outline, production quantities, required raw materials and the financial health of the organization. This report focuses on Forklift Truck ‘s volume and value at global, regional and corporate levels. This report shows the global size of the Forklift Truck market by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes in regional terms the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Forklift Truck in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecranes, Palletrans Forklifts, HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., EP Equipment, CO.,LTD, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Godrej Material Handling and among others

Global forklift truck market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 74,274.69 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of electric forklift in the indoor application is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market.

Competition Analysis:

Forklift truck market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global forklift truck market. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.), KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Inc, Crown Equipment Corporation, CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Forklift Truck market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Forklift Truck market.

The Rising E-commerce Sector Has Increases the Warehouse Activities

Forklift truck market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Forklift truck and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the forklift truck market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Forklift Truck Market Scope and Market Size

Global forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, power source, tonnage, class and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the forklift truck market is segmented in to counterbalance and warehouse. Counterbalance accounted the largest market share as these forklifts are tremendously utilised for the outdoor application.

On the basis of power source, the forklift truck market is segmented into electric forklift and internal combustion forklift. Internal combustion forklift accounted the largest market share as these forklift require less initial cost as compare to the electric forklift.

On the basis of class, the forklift truck market is segmented into class I (electric motor rider forklift trucks), Class II (electric motor narrow aisle forklift truck), class III (electric hand forklift trucks), Class IV (IC engine forklift trucks, solid/cushion tires), class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire), Class VI (electric and IC engine tractors) and Class VII (rough terrain forklift truck), Class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire) accounted largest market share as these forklift are widely use in the construction sites.

On the basis of tonnage, the forklift truck market is segmented into below 5 ton, 5 to 10 ton, 11 to 36 ton and 36 ton and above. Below 5 ton accounted largest market share as these forklift are widely used for indoor application.

On the basis of fuel type, the forklift truck market is segmented into electric, LPG/CNG, diesel and gasoline. Electric forklift accounted the largest market share as these forklift has zero emission due to which it widely used for indoor application.

On basis of industry, the forklift truck market is segmented into construction, freight & logistic, food industry, retail, chemical, paper & wood, others. Construction accounted largest market share is due to the growing construction activities along with growing population has increased demand for material handling equipment.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type (Counterbalance and Warehouse), Power source (Internal Combustion forklift truck and Electric forklift),

Class (Class V (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Pneumatic Tire),

Class IV (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Solid/Cushion Tires),

Class I (Electric Motor Rider Forklift Trucks),

Class III (Electric Hand Forklift Trucks),

Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklift Truck), Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors) and

Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Truck),

Fuel Type (Electric, LPG/CNG, Diesel and Gasoline)),

Tonnage (Below 5 ton, 5 to 10 ton, 11 to 36 ton and 36 ton and Above),

Industry (Construction, Freight & Logistic, Food Industry, Retail, Chemical And Paper & Wood, and Other),

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Global Forklift Truck Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for advance technology in drilling process that helps to grow in the market.

There is increase in acceptance of engineering grade flexible materials this significant act as a major market driver.

Market Restraints:

Regulation against oil exploration acts as a restraints for Forklift Truck market.

Forklift Truck market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Forklift Truck Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Forklift Truck economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Forklift Truck application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Forklift Truck market opportunity? How Forklift Truck Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

