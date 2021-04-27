Fire in auto repair shops in Figueira da Foz mobilizes more than 70 firefighters

A fire in car repair shops in Figueira da Foz mobilized 72 firefighters this Wednesday at around 12:09 a.m., supported by 23 vehicles. This can be found on the website of the National Civil Protection.

The warning was given at 11:09 p.m. and the Coimbra District Assistance Command (CDOS) source only stated that it was a fire in a workshop and that more funds are being brought to the Coimbra Street location, one Area to the entrance to Figueira da Foz, where there are several warehouses but also residential buildings.

A witness at the scene told Lusa at 11:58 p.m. that the flames had reached three pavilions that housed auto and motorcycle workshops and that the firefighters were either on Coimbra Street or at the back of the fire-struck buildings by Arnaldo Sobral Road.