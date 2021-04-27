Extremities Reconstruction Market in North America is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR through 2022

Over the past few years, the improvisations and advances in healthcare facilities have resulted into increased life expectancy of people around the world. This has further resulted into a rise in geriatric population worldwide. With the rise in aging population, joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis, have surged in prevalence, leading towards a number of extremity surgeries. The number of incidents associated with trauma, and sports injuries have further augmented demand for extremities reconstruction devices. In addition, advancements in healthcare infrastructure are also expected to influence the growth of this market during the forecast period.

A large number of technological innovations have been observed in the field of surgeries & implants related to extremities reconstruction. Few examples of these innovations include introduction of new and safe implant materials, reverse shoulder implants, mobile bearing ankles, and stemless shoulder implant. In addition, advances in ankle joint replacement have been offering surgeons with more options for treating ankle arthritis. Global leaders in production of extremity devices have launched new products, providing novel solutions for implant failures. An example of this is the launch of “Comprehensive Segmental Revision System” by Zimmer Biomet.

Niche players in the market are concentrating on developing minimally invasive endoscopic methods for surgeries related to extremities reconstruction, in a bid to lower the recovery time and pain endured by patients. For example, a startup named Instratek had launched the “HammerFIT Extremity Reamer System” to aid hammertoe surgeries. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive expansion of the global extremities reconstruction market. However, factors such as complications associated with extremities reconstruction surgeries, and lack of favorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain growth of the market in the near future.

5 Key Estimations on Future of Global Extremities Reconstruction Market