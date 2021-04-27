Explain if you are a Freemason: Poiares Maduro believes he has a constitutional solution to transparency

How can you circumvent the unconstitutionality of a law that obliges politicians and high-ranking officials to declare whether they belong to a secret or a discreet society? The solution has been sought by the Transparency Commission and Statute of MEPs, which is currently discussing the PAN and PSD proposals, and the help came this Tuesday from a former minister from Passos Coelho. Miguel Poiares Maduro defended that the easiest way to avoid the risk of unconstitutionality is to “create a rule that excludes from the declaration cases of associations that imply disclosure of political, union, religious or sexual orientation” .