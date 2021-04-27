Experts and politicians meet to analyze the pandemic and decide on the next phase of deflation Coronavirus
The President of the Republic is hearing from the parties today about a possible end to the state of emergency. Experts and politicians are meeting to analyze the development of the pandemic. The Infarmed meeting will take place the week the government will decide whether Portugal will move into the fourth and final phase of the deflation plan, due to begin on May 3rd.
April 27, 2021, 7:25 am