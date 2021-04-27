Exosome Therapeutic Market by Global Trends, Size, Share, Business Growth, and Forecasts 2028 | Capricor Therapeutics, Avalon Globocare Corp., CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Exosome Therapeutic Market 2021-2027 by Data Bridge Market Research. Exosome Therapeutic market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Exosome Therapeutic industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, market of the product. An expert team along with project managers serve the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Exosome Therapeutic report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects.

Exosome therapeutic market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 31,691.52 million by 2026 from USD 6,500.00 million in 2018. Increasing prevalence of lyme disease, chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease and other chronic degenerative diseases are the factors for the market growth

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

evox THERAPEUTICS

EXOCOBIO

Exopharm

AEGLE Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation

Codiak BioSciences

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

ReNeuron Group plc

Capricor Therapeutics

Avalon Globocare Corp

CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC

Stem Cells Group

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Exosome Therapeutic Market

Exosomes are used to transfer RNA, DNA, and proteins to other cells in the body by making alteration in the function of the target cells. Increasing research activities in exosome therapeutic is augmenting the market growth as demand for exosome therapeutic has increased among healthcare professionals.

Increased number of exosome therapeutics as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Companies are receiving funding for exosome therapeutic research and clinical trials. For instance, In September 2018, EXOCOBIO has raised USD 27 million in its series B funding. The company has raised USD 46 million as series a funding in April 2017. The series B funding will help the company to set up GMP-compliant exosome industrial facilities to enhance production of exosomes to commercialize in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Natural Exosomes, Hybrid Exosomes)

By Source (Dendritic Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Blood, Milk, Body Fluids, Saliva, Urine Others)

By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy, Chemotherapy)

By Transporting Capacity (Bio Macromolecules, Small Molecules)

By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiac Disorders, Blood Disorders, Inflammatory Disorders, Gynecology Disorders, Organ Transplantation, Others)

By Route of administration (Oral, Parenteral)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Exosome Therapeutic Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Exosome Therapeutic Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Exosome Therapeutic Market Effect Factors Analysis, Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix

Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Scope and Market Size

Global exosome therapeutic market is segmented of the basis of type, source, therapy, transporting capacity, application, route of administration and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into natural exosomes and hybrid exosomes. Natural exosomes are dominating in the market because natural exosomes are used in various biological and pathological processes as well as natural exosomes has many advantages such as good biocompatibility and reduced clearance rate compare than hybrid exosomes.

Exosome is an extracellular vesicle which is released from cells, particularly from stem cells. Exosome functions as vehicle for particular proteins and genetic information and other cells. Exosome plays a vital role in the rejuvenation and communication of all the cells in our body while not themselves being cells at all.

Rising demand of exosome therapeutic across the globe as exosome therapeutic is expected to be one of the most prominent therapies for autoimmune disease, chronic inflammation, Lyme disease and chronic degenerative diseases treatment, according to clinical researches exosomes help to processes regulation within the body during treatment of autoimmune disease, chronic inflammation, Lyme disease and chronic degenerative diseases.

Based on source, the market is segmented into dendritic cells, mesenchymal stem cells, blood, milk, body fluids, saliva, urine and others. Mesenchymal stem cells are dominating in the market because mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are self-renewable, multipotent, easily manageable and customarily stretchy in vitro with exceptional genomic stability. Mesenchymal stem cells have a high capacity for genetic manipulation in vitro and also have good potential to produce. It is widely used in treatment of inflammatory and degenerative disease offspring cells encompassing the transgene after transplantation.

Based on therapy, the market is segmented into immunotherapy, gene therapy and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is dominating in the market because chemotherapy is basically used in treatment of cancer which is major public health issues. The multidrug resistance (MDR) proteins and various tumors associated exosomes such as miRNA and IncRNA are include in in chemotherapy associated resistance.

Based on transporting capacity, the market is segmented into bio macromolecules and small molecules. Bio macromolecules are dominating in the market because bio macromolecules transmit particular biomolecular information and are basically investigated for their delicate properties such as biomarker source and delivery system.

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiac disorders, blood disorders, inflammatory disorders, gynecology disorders, organ transplantation and others. Oncology segment is dominating in the market due to rising incidence of various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, skin cancer, lymphoma. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2018 around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer was diagnosed in the U.S. As per the American Cancer Society Inc in 2019 approximately 268,600 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the U.S.

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Parenteral route is dominating in the market because it provides low drug concentration, free from first fast metabolism, low toxicity as compared to oral route as well as it is suitable in unconscious patients, complicated to swallow drug etc.

The exosome therapeutic market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and research & academic institutes. Hospitals are dominating in the market because hospitals provide better treatment facilities and skilled staff as well as treatment available at affordable cost in government hospitals.

Competitive Landscape and Exosome Therapeutic Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are evox THERAPEUTICS, EXOCOBIO, Exopharm, AEGLE Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, Codiak BioSciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ReNeuron Group plc, Capricor Therapeutics, Avalon Globocare Corp., CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC., Stem Cells Group among other players domestic and global. Exosome therapeutic market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global exosome therapeutic market.

For instance,

In June 2019, Stem Cells Group has expanded its new stem cell offices in Valencia, Spain and Cochabamba, Bolivia. The expansion of new clinics will help the company to increase its market presence in Europe.

In December 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH has collaborated with Evox Therapeutics Ltd to examine exosome mediated delivery of RNAs with extraordinary medical significance to address specific diseases. The collaboration is part of Research beyond Borders (RBB) initiative by Boehringer Ingelheim in which company explores evolving technologies and science and out of its core therapeutic parts in the order to create new opportunities in disease symptoms.

