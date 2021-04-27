Emollient Esters Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2029

Historically, a surge in the production of personal care products has been driving the emollient esters market. Demand for emollients has also soared with strategically timed investments in product innovation in leading countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. However, a supply glut is likely to prevail owing to ongoing projects for production capacity expansion by prominent players in the market. Furthermore, Europe is projected to drive the demand for emollient esters among other regions reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on emollient esters market. As per the report, global emollient esters market is forecast to surpass US$ 270 Mn by 2029 end.

Key Takeaways of Emollient Esters market

Global emollient esters market is forecast to create absolute opportunity of around US$ 100 Mn by 2029 end, projected to grow 1.6X as compared to 2019

Escalating demand for skin care products will burgeon the consumption of emollient esters throughout the assessment period, with an annual growth of around 5%

Plant-based emollients are a major contributor to growth of the emollient esters market, and hold more than half the market share of the source segment

In the current scenario, Isopropyl Palmitate (IPP) emollients have contributed the largest share, closely followed by Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) emollients. However, Isopropyl Palmitate (IPP) emollients will lose 102 BPS by 2029 end

Emollient esters market is partially fragmented in nature out of which top four market players accounted for around 50% of the market share in 2019

“Korean Beauty or K-Beauty is emerging as the most followed trend among cosmetic and skin care consumers. Similarly, in Islamic countries, trend of using Halal products, has been observed. This opens great opportunities for naturally extracted emollients in this region.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Highly Competitive Market, Players Targeting Growth Opportunities in Asia

Companies such as BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, and Lubrizol Corporation are market leaders and have strong presence in Asia Pacific region. These manufacturers have focused on development of emollient esters with new sources among their portfolio which may broaden their portfolio and sales. Companies are eyeing emerging consumer and cosmetics market to increase their sales.

More Valuable Insights on Emollient Esters Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Emollient esters market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on emollient esters on the basis of source (plant based emollient, animal based emollient, mineral oil, petroleum, and paraffin), type (esters, fatty alcohols, fatty acids, ether, silicones and hydrocarbons), form (solid, semi-solid, liquid, and powder), and application (skin care, hair care, toiletries and cosmetics) across six major regions.

