Echoes of the revolution in new editions of sold-out albums by Valentim de Carvalho | song

At a time when music is becoming more widespread on digital platforms than in physical format, although vinyl and cassette tapes have resurfaced and convinced fans, there are long-selling records that are gradually being forgotten. Valentim de Carvalho brought out a few dozen on April 25, 2020, including titles by José Afonso, Luís Cília, Pedro Barroso, Alberto Júlio, Vieira da Silva, Maria da Glória, Ermelinda Duarte and the coral group of Ceifeiros da Casa obtained from the Cuban people everyone on the celebration of the date; but also singles with the winning songs in nine competitions of the Festival da Canção from 1958 to 1981 with the voices of Maria de Fátima Bravo, António Calvário, Simone de Oliveira, Eduardo Nascimento, Carlos Mendes, Sérgio Borges, Manuela Bravo, Carlos Paião, but also Songs that, after not winning a festival, made history with the voices of Tony de Matos, the Duo Ouro Negro, the Quartet 1111, Paco Bandeira, Green Windows or Gabriela Schaaf.