Dehydrated Vegetables Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Merck KGaA, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Kemin Industries

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Kemin Industries, DSM, Wiley Organics, Inc, Kerry Group, NATUREX, and Herbafood Ingredients GmbH among other domestic and global players.

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Powder & Granules, Slices & Cubes, Minced & Chopped and Flakes),

Technology (Vacuum Drying, Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying and Drum Drying),

End User (Food Manufacturer and Food Service & Retail),

(Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global dehydrated vegetables market is expected to reach USD 89.3 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.90% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for dehydrated vegetables and hectic routine of the people will act as a factor for the dehydrated vegetables market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Dehydration is known as the oldest method of preservation. The different types of dehydrated vegetables are sun dried tomatoes, onion, carrots and chillies. One of the biggest advantages of dehydrated vegetables is that it can be preserved for a longer period of time.

Increasing demand for processed food products, rising demand for seasonal products with longer shelf life, growing demand for affordable products, changing lifestyle of the people will accelerate the growth of the dehydrated vegetables market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the need for dehydrated vegetables is growing will further create new opportunities for the dehydrated vegetables market in the above mentioned period.

Dehydrated vegetables contain high calories which can increase weight this will act as a restraint for the dehydrated vegetables market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

