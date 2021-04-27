Covid19. Portugal helps India with medicines and oxygen coronavirus

Portugal will “send antivirals and oxygen to India, and the fastest way of transporting this material is being evaluated within the framework of the European Union,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement this Tuesday.

“Given the escalation in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, which reached 1 million infected people in the last three days, Portugal has already expressed its willingness to contribute in solidarity,” as stated in the same statement.

The aid announced by Portugal follows the Indian government’s request for support for the pandemic situation in the country and will be implemented at bilateral level and within the framework of the European Union via the Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC).

“At the same time, Portugal will continue to proactively take steps at European level and as Presidency of the Council of the European Union to mobilize political support and ensure the leadership of the European Union in this process,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the note to the Sent to newsrooms.

This Monday, Augusto Santos Silva, who heads this ministry, had already announced Portuguese aid to the Indian government by also mobilizing the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. “We are currently organizing a response in the European Union in support of India,” he said during a press conference to present the program of celebrations for World Portuguese Language Day.

According to Santos Silva, “India has called for the European Civil Protection Mechanism to be mobilized to support the pandemic situation that we are experiencing, which is indeed very serious”.

India counted 41 fewer deaths from Covid-19 and nearly 30,000 fewer cases in the past 24 hours, in the first decrease in deaths in 14 days and in cases in a week. Still, the Indian Ministry of Health was responsible for 2,771 deaths and 323,144 cases of the disease. Since the pandemic began, the country has recorded 197,894 deaths and 17.6 million cases, with the number of deaths lagging behind the US, Brazil and Mexico. With Lusa