Covid19. Infected people die five times less often today than at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

Someone who catches the new coronavirus in April will die five times less often than someone who catches the first few months of the pandemic, the President of the Institute of Public Health at the University of Porto Henrique Barros said this Tuesday., at the meeting where politicians and experts from Infarmed came together in Lisbon.

Regarding the “probability of death”, Henrique Barros noted that for the first two months of the pandemic, the one-month chance of death was over 4% – now that probability appears to be 0.5% which is “exceptional” “.

There was a “brutal” variant, describes Henrique Barros. “In the beginning there was an effect that skewed this calculation because it was little tested and the cases identified were the most serious,” but there is also evidence of the ability to respond to the disease.

“Without a vaccine, we could imagine a return to a peak of the infection, similar to a few months ago,” said the expert. The vaccination saved hospital stays, infection, life and suffering, he concluded.

In January and February of this year, the mortality for Covid-19 increased. However, someone who becomes infected in April is five times less likely to die than someone who becomes infected in the first few months of the pandemic. “Age is one factor that is changing all of this,” he admits, “but the vaccination strategy will mean a very big drop in deaths and a very big drop in hospital stays, especially in intensive care units.”

When vaccination did not prevent infection, it prevented the severe form of the disease and death in “extraordinary ways”, says Henrique Barros.

The probability of death remains the same: it is more common among men, has regional differences and there is even a disadvantage for people without Portuguese citizenship.