Covid-19: People with full vaccinations in the US only have to wear a mask during crowded events outside Coronavirus

Covid-19: People with full vaccinations in the US only have to wear a mask during crowded events outside Coronavirus

Americans who have already completed vaccination against Covid-19 are not required to wear masks abroad, except during crowded events, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in English this Tuesday.

The new update to the guidelines from the North American regulatory authority provides guidance for those with a full vaccination in different situations and differentiates the mode of action in relation to those who are not yet vaccinated.

“It is a day when we can take a step towards normalcy in the past,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky at a press conference. “When you’re fully vaccinated, things are a lot safer than for those who aren’t.”

CDC director Walensky says it is safe for “those who are fully vaccinated to return to the activities they enjoy doing inside while wearing a mask”. https://t.co/MYcQNsxeW1 pic.twitter.com/RyUxcH7cCu

– ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 27, 2021

As a result, vaccinated Americans no longer need to use masks outdoors when meeting a small number of people and dining with members of other households.

For people who have not yet been vaccinated, the CDC divides the various activities into three security levels (safe in green, a little less safe in yellow and less safe in red). Mask use and social distancing are recommended immediately when fewer people are exposed to vaccinated and unvaccinated people outdoors. The organ believes that having an open air dinner at a restaurant with friends from different households is already a slightly less safe activity and an event with an open air audience is marked in red.

Regarding events in closed rooms, all are marked yellow or red for those who are not vaccinated: a trip to the hairdresser is at a medium level of security, while watching a movie, for example, is at the highest risk. All of these activities are considered safe for people who have already been vaccinated, but the CDC still requires the use of a mask.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations have been updated with measures for CDC for vaccinated individuals

The new guidelines also make it clear that workers with full vaccinations do not need to go through an isolation period as long as they remain asymptomatic. In addition, vaccinated and asymptomatic individuals who have not had any risky contacts may be exempted from routine testing if possible.

In the United States, where nearly 573,000 people die from Covid-19 in more than 32 million cases, nearly half of the population has already been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose of vaccine.