Covid-19: Iceland bans travelers from several countries coronavirus

Iceland now bans the entry of travelers from 16 countries that are classified by covid-19 as a “high risk zone” for contamination, the Ministry of Justice said today.

“By May 31, 2021, all foreigners who have been or have been in an area for more than 24 hours in the last 14 days are in an area in which the infection rate over 14 days is more than 700 people per 100,000 inhabitants (…) Entry into Iceland is forbidden, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The countries in the Schengen area that Iceland is a part of include France, Poland and Sweden.

The ban does not apply to travelers residing in Iceland, family members of citizens who are legally in the area, or citizens who present a certificate of previous vaccination or contamination with the coronavirus. Exceptions also apply to trips that are considered “essential”.

With a few exceptions, travelers from 16 other countries must complete five days of quarantine upon arrival on the island in a hotel requested by the state. On the other hand, the Ministry of Health put forward a four-step plan to lift restrictions in Iceland, which takes into account the progress of vaccination.

“We estimate that all national restrictions could be lifted in the second half of June when around 75% of the population (over 16 years of age) have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iceland plans to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16, which is around 280,000 of its 365,000 residents.