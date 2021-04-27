Clean Label Food Ingredient Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Global Clean Label Food Ingredient Market Overview

The food and beverage industry is going through a paradigm shift, in how the manufacturers process, create and deliver their products to the end users. The clean label food ingredient is a social movement seeking transparency in the food ingredients.

The industry experienced a thrust in the past couple of years as health conscious individuals take extra care of the food they are consuming. However, there are a lot of uncertainties needed to be encountered while putting the clean label on various food and beverage products. The clean label food ingredients are more about the consumer’s perception.

A study shows that more than 65% of the consumers are willing to pay a higher price for the clean label food ingredient so that the ingredients can be recognized with ease. The consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients of food products that are familiar and easy to comprehend. Owing to the above reason, the clean label food ingredient market is anticipated to create more significant opportunity to harness the potential over the projection period.

Global Clean Label Food Ingredient Market Dynamics

The food products with clean label food ingredients are generally marketed towards the individuals who are more health conscious and want to consume a particular ingredient in a fixed quantity to improve their fitness or lose weight. The health supplement industry is the most dynamic sector in the global food industry, in which the consumers are continuously looking for supplements which have no side effects along with a good taste, and use of clean label food ingredients in such a scenario will surely enforce the demand over the projection period.

Consumers increasingly opting for products with clean label food ingredients

Consumers across the globe are becoming more aware regarding their health and diet and are swiftly changing their habits in order to keep a record of what they are exactly consuming and in how much quantity. Increasing concerns among the consumers about the long term effects of synthetic colors used in various food product is also driving the need for clean label food ingredients.

Furthermore, the consumers are also willing to pay a premium price for the products with clean label food ingredients, which is in turn anticipated to flatter the profit margin compared to conventional products. The adoption of products with clean label food ingredients has been growing significantly over the past few years and this is projected to continue in the foreseeable future. In addition, manufacturers are working on the utilization of a variety of natural ingredients to attract various consumers towards their products in the name of clean label food ingredients. High consumption of processed foods and rapidly growing food industry is also providing impetus for clean label food ingredient market.

Clean label food ingredient market – Competitive and Regional outlook

The global clean label food ingredient market is categorized into seven regions which includes Europe, North America, Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), Latin America and South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest) and Middle East & Africa, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea,). Collectively, North America and Europe can be foreseen to contribute maximum value share across all seven regions in global clean label food ingredient market.

On the other hand, East Asia can be expected to witness the fastest growth in global clean label food ingredient market over the projection period. Latin America and South Asia have also contributed significantly to the global clean label food ingredient market. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness slow growth over the projection period in global clean label food ingredient market. GCC countries together account for a decent value share in the global clean label food ingredient market. Overall, the future of the global market for clean label food ingredient is foreseen to grow significantly over the projection period.

Global Clean label food ingredient Market Segmentation

The global clean label food ingredient market can be categorized on the basis of ingredient type, application and region. On the basis of type, the global clean label food ingredient market incorporates natural color, natural flavor, sweeteners, preservatives, fruits & vegetable ingredients and others.

Owing to the increasing awareness of clean label food ingredient as a relatively better alternative to other products. The clean label food ingredient among health-conscious individuals is anticipated to witness considerable market share in the global clean label food ingredient market over the projection period. On the basis of application, the clean label food ingredient can be further categorized as Cereals & snacks, Beverages, Bakery, Processed food & ready to eat food products, Dairy & Frozen desserts, health supplements, and others.

Global Clean label food ingredient Competition Tracking

The food products with clean label food ingredients are marketed towards health conscious individuals, who prefer nutritious food without any synthetic ingredients. The global market for food products with clean label food ingredient is slightly fragmented in nature and includes both global and regional level players. Some of the players that provide food products with clean label food ingredient comprise Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry Group PLC., Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Groupe Limagrain and others.

