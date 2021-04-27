CDS uses the exclusivity of high-ranking officials to punish illegal enrichment and corruption
The CDS wants to punish illegal enrichment based on a violation of the principle of the exclusivity of senior civil servants. It is the solution proposed by party leader Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos to try to defeat the leadership of the Constitutional Court on the crime of illegal enrichment, but this may mean that MPs will have to carry out their duties exclusively. The proposal is part of an anti-corruption package and will be included in the Assembly of the Republic in the coming days.