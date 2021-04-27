CBD Water Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – Mary’s Medicinals, Gaia Botanicals, LLC, TertraLabs

The latest research report on CBD Water Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

It also describes CBD Water player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like CHARLOTTE’S WEB, CV Sciences, Inc., Mary’s Medicinals, Gaia Botanicals, LLC, TertraLabs, HempMeds, CBD Naturals, ENDOCA, Cannabiniers, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Daytrip Beverages, Koios Beverage Corp., G&Juice, Alkaline88, LLC, CANNABIS SATIVA, INC, Honeydrop Beverages, K-Zen Beverages Inc., General Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Lagunitas Brewing Company, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd, NewAge Inc., Phivida Holdings Inc., Puration, Sprig, and UbU Sparkling Beverages among other domestic and global players.

CBD Water Market Scenario:

The CBD water market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6.49 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on CBD water market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growth in awareness regarding the health benefits of the hemp derivatives is escalating the growth of CBD water market.

CBD is defined as a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It does not produce the same high which is associated with THC or marijuana. CBD water is refers to a beverage that is infused with CBD particles and is one of the new additions in CBD products including oils, capsules and gummies among others.

The rise adoption of CBD infused food and beverages to relieve chronic pain and help reduce anxiety and inflammation acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of CBD water market. The rise in preference towards natural organic products over pharmaceuticals among consumers across the globe and growing trend of CBD infused products because of their therapeutic properties accelerate the CBD water market growth. The increase in demand for cannabidiol (CBD) for the production of snacks and wellness products because of its healing abilities and growing production of industrial hemp further influence the CBD water market.

Conducts Overall CBD WATER Market Segmentation:

By Type (Industrial Hemp-Derived, Medical Marijuana-Derived),

Source (Marijuana, Hemp),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Online Retail, Offline Retail)

Customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

